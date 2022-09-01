Is ‘The English’ The Next Great Western TV Series?

Amazon’s upcoming series “The English” looks like it plans on tapping into some of the success of “Yellowstone.”

Ever since “Yellowstone” turned into a massive hit on the Paramount Network, studios have been attempting to recreate the magic of the Kevin Costner show.

More shows are attempting to replicate the success of “Yellowstone.” (Credit: Paramount Network)

Now, Amazon and the BBC will give it a shot with Emily Blunt in “The English.” The plot of the series, according to IMDB, is, “Set in the mythic mid-American landscape in the year of 1890, The English follows Cornelia Locke, an Englishwoman who arrives into the new and wild landscape of the West to wreak revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son. Upon meeting Eli Whipp, an ex-cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation by birth, they join together and discover a shared history which must be defeated at all costs, if either of them are to survive.”

Sounds interesting, right? Well, the trailer for the series certainly paints a very dark picture of what to expect.

While it’s impossible to know whether or not “The English” is any good until it drops, I think it’s safe to say there’s a lot of potential.

Emily Blunt is a legit talent, and has appeared in very dark productions before. Most notably, she was the lead in “Sicario,” and that movie was about as dark as it gets in terms of a thriller.

When does “The English” with Emily Blunt premiere? (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oran1axPKuI)

Now, she’s taking her talents to “The English” for a Western revenge film. The success of “The Terminal List” is proof people love revenge stories, and “Yellowstone” being one of the most popular shows ever made is proof people love a great western story.

“The English” will combine both themes with an A-list star leading the way. If Amazon and the BBC manage to screw this up, neither should be allowed to make a new series ever again.

Emily Blunt will star in the upcoming western series “The English.” (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oran1axPKuI)

There’s no official release date yet that I can find for “The English,” but for fans of “Yellowstone,” it certainly looks like it will be worth checking out.