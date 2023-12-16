The Dodgers Used Kobe Bryant As A Key Component Of Their Pitch To Get Shohei Ohtani

Videos by OutKick

The late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant played a key part in recruiting Shohei Ohtani to the Dodgers.

How this all happened is as wild as you would expect.

Back in 2017, the whole baseball world rushed to sign Ohtani, the two-way superstar, to his first MLB deal, including Los Angeles. As such, the Dodgers asked Kobe Bryant to shoot a 1-minute video they planned on using in their pitch to bring in Ohtani. Bryant vouched for Los Angeles as a championship town.

Part of the recruiting process of Shohei Ohtani involved showing him a video of Kobe Bryant inviting him to come play in L.A. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

However, a significant rule change hampered the Dodgers’ chances at signing him. Back then, National League teams could not use a designated hitter in their lineups (that changed in 2022).

As such, Ohtani would only have been playing once every five days, since the only fielding position he plays is pitcher. He signed with the Los Angeles Angels – an American League team – and the rest is history.

Kobe Bryant Would Come In Clutch Just A Few Years Later

Because of this, the Dodgers missed out on their chance to nab him. But they didn’t delete the video, they saved it just in case the chance arose for them to sign Ohtani in the future.

That chance came this offseason, and Bryant once again came in clutch. Despite passing away in a tragic helicopter crash in 2020, the Dodgers decided to use it because of the Black Mamba’s reputation across all sports. On Dec. 1, towards the end of the recruiting process, the Dodgers played the ace up their sleeve.

And it worked.

The Black Mamba came in clutch for L.A. once again. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

While Los Angeles did not put the video out for public viewing, it nonetheless left an impact on Ohtani.

“That was one of the highlights of the whole meeting,” Ohtani said through his interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. “I was really surprised to see it. It was a strong and touching message.”

I’m sure the $700 million offer certainly sent a strong and convincing message as well. But during these processes, you’ve got to add a human touch as well, it can’t all be business.

Who would have thought that emotional touch would come from one of the NBA’s fiercest competitors, even though he passed away? Bryant’s reach knows no bounds.