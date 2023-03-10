‘The Curt Schilling Baseball Show’: Carlos Rodon To IL Has To Scare Yankees Fans

Videos by OutKick

When someone says you can never have enough pitching, believe them – Curt Schilling

Curt Schilling sounds the alarm — warning Yankees fans about an early-year pitching injury that could be more serious than it looks.

Look Out, Yankees Fans!

Speaking with OutKick writer/producer Bill Graff, Schilling broke down the major storm headed to the Yankees from early-season injuries to their pitching, namely splash acquisition Carlos Rodon after he went to IL.

(Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)

“Carlos Rodon is going to the IL, and that is a problem,” Schilling said on the latest episode of The Curt Schilling Baseball Show.

Schilling broke down the potential timeline for Rodon, whose injury history includes Tommy John in 2019.

“First of all, if you think about this, it’s early March. There’s no reason to put a guy on the IL unless you need it,” Schilling said.

“Generally, what you do is you put you wouldn’t put him on the IL and if he were going to miss the opening day of the season, you would retroactively put him on the IL on opening day so you could count all the days he hadn’t since he last played there.

“They’re putting him on the IL. If I’m not mistaken, he’s going on the IL, and they’re saying he’s shut down for 7 to 10 days because of forearm stiffness.”

(Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)

All Eyes On Rodon’s return

After Rodon signed a massive six-year, $162 million deal with the Yankees following the 2022 season, pressure and attention will be on his return.

Schilling added, “This is one of two things. He either has some forearm stiffness and, you know, he’s going to work through it, but he’s not going to throw for 7 to 10 days or there’s an extra extraneous issue.

“You’re looking at a guy at Tommy John, he’s got a lengthy history of issues and I hope this is not true, but it leads me to believe that he’s got an elbow issue.

“To be clear. I would put long, hard money on the fact he will not open the season with the Yankees.”

