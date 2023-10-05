The Chiefs Will Show Up In Germany Next Month With A Yacht

Videos by OutKick

The Kansas City Chiefs will venture to the land of schnitzel, lederhosen, and Kraftwerk next month for a game against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany. While you may think of Dolphins being more at home in the water, it’s the Chiefs who will be making the biggest splash by bringing a yacht.

The team announced that it plans to show up in Germany with a custom-wrapped yacht, appropriately named the ChampionShip.

What better way to celebrate our championships than with the first ever ChampionShip? 🚢



Look for this beauty on the Main River as we visit Frankfurt for our game against the Dolphins, complete with special events for Chiefs Kingdom, Chiefs memorabilia, photo ops & so much more. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 5, 2023

Frankfurt in November doesn’t seem like the best time or place to catch some rays up on the top deck, but dammit, you’ve got to think Gracie Hunt might still try.

The Chiefs plan to dock that bad boy near the city’s Eiserner Steg, or Iron Footbridge, which traverses the Main River. It will be open to the public, so any Chiefs fans or maritime enthusiasts can check her out on November 3 and 4. You’ll need a ticket though, and those go on sale on October 17.

There will be plenty of activities onboard, but they’re infinitely more wholesome than the time the Vikings got a team boat.

This includes plenty of photo ops. Fans can get a picture of themselves holding up a Chiefs jersey like they’ve just been drafted or take a picture that looks like they’re catching a pass from Patrick Mahomes. Several Lombardi Trophies will be on display, as will some replica Chiefs lockers. I would assume the Lombardi Trophy line will be longer, but maybe the lockers are pretty cool.

The Chiefs and Dolphins will play at Deutsche Bank Parl on November 9.

