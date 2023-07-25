The Chicago Bears, NFL’s Worst Team Last Season, Have Set Sights On The Super Bowl

Videos by OutKick

The start of NFL training camps is a time for optimism and hope and even lofty expectations. It’s no different with the Chicago Bears now.

Stop smirking.

Do not chuckle.

The Bears are setting winning, making the playoffs and even reaching the Super Bowl as their goal for the 2023 season. And they don’t seem to care they won three games last season,.

They don’t seem to remember they authored the NFL’s worst record last season at 3-14.

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles speaks with the media during an end-of-year news conference in the PNC Center at Halas Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Bears Set Lofty Goals From Front Office To Players

“We’re excited about the season,” general manager Ryan Poles told reporters Tuesday. “We’ve improved our roster. We’ve improved continuity. And we’re excited about that. We’re excited about raising the level and raising expectations.

“I think great teams have high expectations and they go chase that. And that’s what we’re going to do and we’re going to do it in training camp.”

It’s obviously a theme for the Bears because after Poles talked about setting high expectations, the players that spoke with reporters picked up the banner of chasing greatness.

“Coming from where I came from, I just want to win,” said receiver D.J. Moore, who was traded from the Carolina Panthers to Chicago before the draft. “Here, everybody wants to win. The whole main goal in the NFL is to win.

“So go above .500, then make the playoffs, start the postseason 0-0 and go from there.”

Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears tries to stiff-arm John Cominsky #79 of the Detroit Lions in the second half of a game at Ford Field on January 01, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Justin Fields Says Super Bowl Ultimate Goal

Moore isn’t alone. Quarterback Justin Fields, on whom much of the team’s success will depend, is in full agreement.

“Same thing,” Fields said. “I think everybody around here has the same goals. Not necessarily writing those but we all know what the ultimate goal is and that’s to win the Super Bowl. Like D.J. said, .500 or better season, make the playoffs, and go from there.

“But, of course, everybody knows what the ultimate goal is and that is to win a Super Bowl.”

This may sound like the Windy City’s team is simply blowing a lot of hot air.

Head coach Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears talks with general manager Ryan Poles prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on January 08, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Bears Were A Mess Last Season

Because the Bears finished 2022 last in the NFC North. And despite some improvement from Fields, averaged only 130.5 passing yards per game — the NFL’s worst mark. And allowed the second most rushing yards in the league.

The struggles were so deep that leading the league in rushing only translated to averaging 19.2 points per game, which was 10th worst in the NFL.

So lots of work to do.

But, look, it’s a new year. The NFL routinely has teams go from worst to first in their division every season. And this is a new Bears roster.

I’m not saying they’re going to the Super Bowl. No, definitely not saying that. Not even saying they’re a playoff team in the making.

But I don’t recommend mocking their high hopes in the wake of an offseason roster upgrade.

D.J. Moore of the Carolina Panthers carries the ball after a catch over Taron Johnson #24 of the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

Bears Additions Raise Expectations

The Bears, you see, added Moore as part of the trade with Carolina that sent the Panthers the No. 1 overall draft pick.

They signed two starting linebackers, including Buffalo Bills free agent Tremaine Edmunds. Nate Davis signed as a free agent and is slotted in as the starting right guard. The Bears drafted Darnell Wright from Tennessee in the first round to be the starting right tackle, they added D’Onta Freeman and he is expected to be their starting running back.

They’ve earned a right at this point to think the results will be much better in 2023.

So players such as veteran safety Eddie Jackson are expectant. Boldly so.

It’s the reason Jackson last week tweeted, “I’m going to have one of the best seasons ever played by a safety!”

And he followed that up with this:

Mark my words!!! — Eddie Jackson (@BoJack4) July 19, 2023 Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson predicting a great season in 2023.

Jackson discussed the meaning behind the statement Tuesday.

“It’s just a mindset. You know, a mindset,” Jackson said. “You have to speak it into existence. Last year I came off injury. I wanted to put that step in last year but I wasn’t able to finish that. So this year, man, having guys like Tre (Edmunds) and the key pieces we have on defense, man, I feel like it’s going to be one of those years.

“…It’s all about turning this thing around.”

Appreciate the optimism of the Chicago Bears. Why not them?

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero