Military Trial Film ‘The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial’ Is A Must-Watch For Fans Of Intrigue: REVIEW

“The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial” is a surprisingly fun film.

The Paramount+ film is the latest adaptation of the book “The Caine Mutiny” from Herman Wouk, and revolves around the court martial of Lieutenant Maryk on the charge of committing mutiny against Lt. Commander Queeg, Captain of the U.S.S. Caine.

From the outside, the situation looks simple. Maryk claims Queeg had failed in his duties as commander of the U.S.S. Caine during a serious storm and had put the ship in serious danger.

In response to Queeg not being able to operate, Maryk assumed command of the Caine in order to steer it clear out of danger.

Was it the right call or mutiny? It’s essentially the plot of “Crimson Tide” if the Denzel Washington film had featured a trial portion.

Of course, nothing is as simple as it seems. The film takes the viewers into a deep dive of military justice, Queeg’s mental stability, Maryk’s true intentions, the intentions of the other officers on the ship and how the gray areas in a crisis allow possible exploitation of the situation.

That’s about as much as I can say without spoiling the film, but I will add there is a VERY unexpected twist at the end. Go ahead and let that cook in your mind.

The cast of “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial” is also stacked. Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Clarke, Jake Lacy, Lewis Pullman and Lance Reddick (RIP) all have major starring roles. That’s a great lineup.

Honestly, I had very low expectations when I threw it on. I had some tacos, an ice cold Modelo and just needed to kill some time.

I figured the worst case scenario was that it wasn’t good and I’d just flip it off. Instead of being bored and moving on, I found myself hanging onto every single word uttered by Clarke’s character defense attorney Lieutenant Greenwald.

The film takes place almost exclusively in one small room, and yet, it felt like such a bigger film. The stakes felt real and serious. Plus, there were a surprising amount of twists and turns.

If you’re looking for a very fun movie to kill a night, I suggest giving “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial” a shot. You definitely won’t regret it. For those who have already seen it, let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.