‘The Bikeriders’ Trailer Teases ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Vibe With Tom Hardy And Austin Butler

Videos by OutKick

“The Bikeriders” looks like it’s going to be a must-watch film for anyone who enjoyed “Sons of Anarchy.”

The plot of the upcoming 20th Century Studios movie with Tom Hardy and Austin Butler is described as follows:

Inspired by Danny Lyon’s iconic book of photography, ‘The Bikeriders’ immerses you in the look, feel, and sounds of the bare-knuckled, grease-covered subculture of ’60s motorcycle riders. Kathy, a strong-willed member of the Vandals who’s married to a wild, reckless bikerider named Benny, recounts the Vandals’ evolution over the course of a decade, beginning as a local club of outsiders united by good times, rumbling bikes, and respect for their strong, steady leader Johnny. Over the years, Kathy tries her best to navigate her husband’s untamed nature and his allegiance to Johnny, with whom she feels she must compete for Benny’s attention. As life in the Vandals gets more dangerous, and the club threatens to become a more sinister gang, Kathy, Benny and Johnny are forced to make choices about their loyalty to the club and to each other.

Sounds pretty interesting, right? Definitely sounds like it has potential, and judging from the preview for the movie, fans have plenty to be excited about.

It paints a picture that is similar to “Sons of Anarchy,” but set in the 1960s instead of a more modern time. Fire it up below.

“The Bikeriders” is loaded with talent.

Not only does the preview look outstanding, but the cast is loaded with an outrageous amount Butler and Hardy are joined by Michael Shannon, Boyd Holbrook, Jodie Comer, Norman Reedus and “Justified” alum Damon Herriman.

That’s a murderer’s row of talent, and Herriman, Holbrook and Reedus are straight out of central casting for a biker film.

You couldn’t ask for a much better supporting cast for a movie like this. Plus, everyone knows what Hardy and Butler are capable of.

Austin Butler shot to superstardom after portraying Elvis and Hardy has been famous for a very long time. Two legit true stars are leading the way in “The Bikeriders.”

Austin Butler stars in the upcoming movie “The Bikeriders” (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

People love a great biker story.

This template can also work when done correctly. “Sons of Anarchy” was a massive hit for FX. Was it a bit absurd at times?

Without a doubt, but overall, it was a phenomenal show that was captivating and engaging. Viewers couldn’t get enough of Jax attempting to navigate his way through the world of SAMCRO.

There were also a few love arcs in “Sons,” and it definitely appears the same will be true for “The Bikeriders.”

You can catch “The Bikeriders” in theaters starting December 1. Something tells me this movie is going to be a massive hit.