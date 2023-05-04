The Austin 6th Street Fight Scene Is Escalating — Biker Shows His Gun

Videos by OutKick

*Disclaimer: I’m not looking for trouble with Texas bikers.

Let’s go to Austin where the “Steven Spielberg of the 6th Street Fight Scene” is at it again. I’m not sure if there’s an iPhone fight footage Academy Award category, but there should be and the SSOT6thSFS should win a trophy. The guy has spent 2023 documenting the Austin fight scene like CBS reporters dropped off in the Vietnamese jungles.

In today’s video, we see a group of bikers (they seem to be minding their own business) outside the Mooseknuckle Pub on 6th Street when some Austin thugs want to start some trouble.

And because a biker gang is the last group of fellas to decline a street fight, they start protecting their turf (the motorcycles!) and it’s ON.

The big news here — and again, I’m not looking to be some narc loser pointing out a guy flashing his piece — is that one of the bikers looks ready to use whatever force necessary to defend his turf (the motorcycles and his boys!).

Why is this big? Because we’ve yet to have a major gun battle on 6th Street while the Steven Spielberg of 6th Street has been filming, but it feels we’re getting real close to that happening. The fights are escalating. The fights are including more and more combatants. This is Texas — everything is BIGGER.

And now we have biker gangs finding themselves in the middle of battles.

Put it this way, things are heating up.

It’s one thing to see some Austin hoochies swinging at each other after crushing too many vodka cranberries at a club, but it’s another when it’s straight-up Sons of Anarchy vs. the Mayans on the streets of Austin.

As you can see time and time again, outside of bringing in the horses and clearing the streets like New Orleans, the Austin street cops are left to pepper spray the crowds and maybe blast a Taser into someone who won’t listen.

Buckle up. It’s gonna be a wild-ass summer in Austin.

And the Steven Spielberg of 6th Street will be there to document all of it.