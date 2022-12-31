The Arizona Cardinals Will Start Their 4th Quarterback In 4 Weeks

It has been A SEASON for the Arizona Cardinals and their fanbase. For them, 2023 and the New Year can’t come soon enough.

The 4-11 Cardinals have had an absolutely abysmal showing this year with nothing going right for them.

That’s especially true at the quarterback position.

This weekend when the Cardinals play the Atlanta Falcons, the team will start their FOURTH quarterback of the season.

If that’s not crazy enough, this weekend marks the FOURTH-STRAIGHT game that Arizona will have a different signal caller under center.

So are the Cardinals putting their faith into now?

27-year-old David Blough. As recently as two weeks ago Blough wasn’t even signed to an NFL team. And he hasn’t thrown an NFL pass since 2020. What could possibly go wrong?!

David Blough will start as the Arizona Cardinals quarterback this week. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The former Purdue star does have previous NFL playing experience. In 2019, he started five games for the Detroit Lions… he lost all of them.

The Cardinals had their hopes set on Kyler Murray leading them to a solid season. That unfortunately didn’t happen as Murray suffered a season-ending knee injury on December 12th when Arizona lost to the Patriots.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray injured his leg against the New England Patriots earlier this season. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Next up was Colt McCoy. He finished against the Patriots and started against the Denver Broncos before suffering a head injury with concussion like symptoms. The team was hoping he would return this weekend but he still had lingering concussion symptoms during practice this past week.

SO THEN the Cardinals went to Trace McSorley on Christmas day. It actually was close – but not because of him. The team ended up losing 19-16 to the Buccaneers.

So now it’s David Blough’s time to shine. He will be the NFL’s 64th different starting quarterback this season – tying a non-strike season record set in 2007.

Meanwhile the Cardinals have lost five straight and seven of their last eight games.