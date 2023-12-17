The Aaron Rodgers Decision Whether To Return This Season Moot After Dolphins Eliminate Jets From Playoffs

Videos by OutKick

That decision the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers were about to make on the veteran quarterback’s return this season? Yeah, guys, best to forget that one after the Dolphins booted the Jets’ hopes into next season.

Oh, the Jets may have the conversation Monday whether to activate Rodgers off the injured reserve list. The deadline for that is Wednesday. Rodgers must be medically cleared for the Jets to consider activating Rodgers.

“There’s no discussion to be had until he’s medically cleared,” coach Robert Saleh said Sunday.

But, with respect, what’s the point of any discussion anymore?

The Jets were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday. They didn’t just lose to the Dolphins, they were embarrassed for the second time the team’s have met this season. The Jets showed themselves unable to be competitive with a Miami team missing nine starters.

And in getting demolished, 30-0, the Jets guaranteed themselves a losing season.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets walks with Quinton Jefferson #70 of the New York Jets leaves the field during the second quarter of a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Jets Disappointing Sunday — And Entire Season

So the 2023 season is basically over the New York Jets.

“It’s been disappointing starting from the first series of the year all the way to now,” Saleh said. “It’s just been a constant battle. I do appreciate the heck out of our guys. We still got three games to finish strong.

“As bad as we feel now, remember we felt pretty good last week, too.”

Sorry, this doesn’t work. There is no point in Rodgers rushing his return from the Achilles rupture and subsequent surgery that has kept him sidelined since the regular-season opener.

But there are other compelling reasons Rodgers should let discretion be the better part of his valor in deciding his immediate fate: It’s suicide getting behind that New York offensive line.

Just ask Zach Wilson.

Wilson had the best game of his Jets career last week in a 30-6 victory over the Texans. Saleh said as much.

But Wilson couldn’t make it through halftime Sunday. The Dolphins sacked Wilson four times. Miami forced Wilson to fumble once.

Wilson, under withering pressure in the pocket, completed 4 of 11 passes for 26 yards. And then the quarterback left the game that gave him headaches with a head injury. The Jets said it was not a concussion.

And then the same Jets later reported Wilson had a concussion and is in the concussion protocol.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 17: Bradley Chubb #2 of the Miami Dolphins sacks Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Jets Offensive Line Would Not Protect Aaron Rodgers

And here’s the thing: It probably was only partially Wilson’s fault.

He was playing behind New York’s 13th starting offensive line combination. The Jets incredibly have started seven different right guards this season. Wilson was playing behind a wall of blockers that have lost three starters for the season.

So of course Wilson got beat up.

Bradley Chubb collected 1 1/2 sacks.

Zach Sieler collected a sack.

And Christian Wilkins, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Duke Riley each collected 1/2 a sack.

“They beat us upfront,” Saleh said.

Those were the sacks the Dolphins collected against Wilson. Chubb kept stuffing his sack stocking when Trevor Siemian came into the game and also shared one with Andrew Van Ginkel.

The Dolphins came at Jets quarterbacks in waves. And the Jets pass protection could not ebb the flow.

So the question as it pertains to Rodgers is an obvious one …

Aaron, you wanna play behind that OL?



pic.twitter.com/IKQbOf7a0H — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) December 17, 2023

Aaron Rodgers Wanted To Be Activated

Why would Rodgers want to play behind such incompetent pass protection?

The fact is Rodgers very much hoped the Jets would beat the Dolphins so he could be cleared and activated before Wednesday’s deadline. He told CBS before Sunday’s game he wanted to begin practice in team drills this coming week, something he has not done.

But this game, this result changes that. The Jets, authors of eight consecutive losing seasons, are basically playing for the sake of pride the remainder of this season.

Rodgers has to not play for the sake of intelligence.

The feeling within the organization, by the way, has been that Rodgers would get his chance only under the right circumstance. The right circumstance evaporated in the South Florida humidity (yeah, still this time of year) on Sunday afternoon.

