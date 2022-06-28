The 5,000 Passenger Nuclear-Powered Super Plane That Can Stay In The Air For Years Seems Ambitious

Years ago at the Super Bowl Radio Row event in Minneapolis at the Mall of America, one of my go-to questions of the week for all the football players and media types was, “How long do you think you could go living inside this mall before you’d snap and need to get some fresh air?”

Most said several weeks before it would become unbearable and that was a building that has rollercoasters, a Hooters and two miniature golf options to choose from if the hot tee times are taken.

Now along comes a 5,000-passenger nuclear-powered sky hotel plane conceived by Hashem Alghaili that would run on 20 engines and use AI technology to stay airborne for months at a time.

We’re talking a flying hotel with a swimming pool, gym, a huge indoor mall and even a massive theater, according to Alghali’s concept video.

As is the case these days, the naysayers are reportedly freaking out over the thought of a plane powered via a nuclear reactor crashing into a city as if that would ever happen. I mean, take one look at this plane and you tell me how it’s crashing with 20 engines powering that bird.

Would I be one of the first to jump on? Absolutely not. Someone else can test those toilets, swim in the pool and leave a TripAdvisor review. I’m done some influencer things like being the first person to sit on the toilet in the first Goodyear Blimp to have an on-board toilet, but in this case I’m going to leave the Sky Hotel to the Tiktok influencers.

Let’s dive into some of the early reviews based on the concept video:

• “I feel like this is where all the rich people are going to hide during the apocalypse, and just fly around above all the rest of the world while everyone is fighting each other Mad Max style(.)”

• “What if we combined the Titanic with the Hindenburg and then put a nuclear reactor in it? What if.”

• “Every single aeronautical engineer is crying right now”

• “I love when people come up with engineering concepts with very little consideration or understanding of engineering.”

• “This is the perfect example of when you don’t know where to spend your money on. Still cracking up thinking of the first time it’s going to take-off.”

YouTube / Hashem Al-Ghaili

While it would be nice to get a group of couples together to take the Sky Hotel to Vegas, let’s be real here flying above the clouds for longer than 2-3 days would get old fast unless there are day trips to Croatia or some other hot up-and-coming country where I could lay by the beach.

And what happens when Spirit and Frontier build their version of the Sky Hotel? Starvation would kick in three hours into the flight. You wouldn’t get a blanket to keep you warm while sleeping on the concrete outside the Walmart on the third level of the mall.

As a content guy, I’m all about the Sky Hotel flying one day. We need more big thinkers out there to overpower the negative and those who refuse to accept that the world is always evolving.

These same Sky Hotel haters will be riding in a driverless Uber in 5-10 years. Next up: the flying hotel.

