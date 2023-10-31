The 2034 World Cup Host Has Already Been Determined

Videos by OutKick

The host country for the 2034 World Cup has already been decided, thanks to one of just two bidding countries dropping out of the race.

And the world’s most popular sporting event is heading back to the Middle East.

After the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the 2026 competition will return to North America, with the U.S., Canada and Mexico sharing hosting duties. The 2030 tournament will be a truly global event, with six countries on three different continents hosting matches.

FIFA had previously stated that they would choose a country in Asia or Oceania to host in 2034, leading to just two countries submitting bids: Australia and Saudi Arabia. And Australia withdrew their bid this week, meaning Saudi Arabia will host, essentially by default.

There’s no chance this generates any controversy!

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – OCTOBRE 31: Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts in response the chants of Al-Ettifaq fans during Saudi Arabia Pro League football match between Al Nassr and Al-Ettifaq at Al-Awwal Park, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31, 2023. (Photo by Mohammed Saad/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia Means The Second Middle East World Cup In 12 Years

Saudi Arabia has been accused of “sportswashing,” using massive financial resources to invest in sports and sporting events to cover up for human rights abuses.

The LIV Golf tour is one example, with another being their push to bring in global soccer stars like Christiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. Lionel Messi also reportedly turned down an unbelievably lucrative contract offer to join the Saudi league, before choosing to move to MLS.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar was generally a success on the field, though there were multiple controversies about safety and treatment of labor that sprung up during the construction process. Not to mention a shift to late fall due to the unbearable summer heat.

Saudi Arabia will likely have to make a similar adjustment, which will once again affect domestic European competition.

The fact that just one nation is bidding shows how many countries have realized that hosting the World Cup requires immense resources, unless there are enough existing stadiums to host. The U.S., Canada and Mexico have plenty of available hosting sites, making it a much more attractive proposition. But for countries in Oceania that may have required new buildings, the costs can quickly skyrocket.

Countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar are willing to spend whatever it takes to raise their sporting profile globally, so thanks to FIFA’s rotating regions hosting strategy, it’s likely they’ll be hosting these types of events when it’s Asia’s turn.

For west coast based U.S. fans though, 2034 is going to be another frustrating tournament with overnight events and early mornings. Though few will mind if the USMNT wins.