FIFA World Cup 2030 To Take Place Across Three Continents, Six Countries

Videos by OutKick

The World Cup is literally putting the world in it.

According to a new agreement by FIFA, the prestigious soccer tournament to show which country has the best players in the world will span across three different continents and six countries for the 2030 tournament.

“In 2030, we will have a unique global footprint, three continents – Africa, Europe and South America – six countries – Argentina, Morocco, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain and Uruguay – welcoming and uniting the world while celebrating together the beautiful game, the centenary and the FIFA World Cup,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

The 2030 World Cup will take place across three continents and six countries.

FIRST TIME TOURNAMENT GOES MULTI-CONTINENT

The 48-team tournament would begin in the western hemisphere with games held in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay before moving eastward to Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

Now, I understand that the average American sports fan doesn’t care too much about soccer (although the Lionel Messi effect is picking up momentum) But I actually kind of love this travel schedule because maybe it can disrupt a far superior team’s dominance.

For example, the flight from Buenos Aries to Spain is 13 hours. Maybe a star player sleeps wrong or cramps up and can’t perform or a team is all out-of-sync. On the biggest stage in the world? I’m here for all that drama, let’s go.

As part of the FIFA agreement, the following 2034 World Cup will have open bidding and will only be available for countries located in Asia and Oceania. The number one bidder for it as of now? Saudi Arabia.

The 2026 men’s World Cup will take place across sixteen different cities in the Untied States, Mexico and Canada.