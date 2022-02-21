That’s Plum Awkward: Costco Recalls Salted Item For Lead Contamination

Videos by OutKick

In the event you had a hankering for some salted dried plums, it might be best to avoid buying them from Costco for the time being.

Actually, make that the SnakYard salted dried plums, which gave been recalled by the FDA for possible lead contamination. It seems the majority of Costco stores with the defective plums are in the Northwest.

Costco sent an alert to customers who bought plums distributed from warehouses in Alaska, California, Oregon and Washington. The FDA also posted a notice.

Courtesy Eat This, Not That via SnakYard

“The impacted bags of saladitos (salted dried plums) were sold at select warehouses between April 2021 and January 2022 as item #1516905,” MSN wrote. “The alert sent to members warns, ‘If you still have any of this product, please stop using the item and return it to your local Costco for a full refund.'”

Imagine conjuring up the guts to throw some salted dried plums into your shopping cart. And since this was Costco, it’s more than just a regular bag’s worth. You would have to buy the plums in bulk.

And now, unless you want to run the risk of lead poisoning, you have to return the whole batch. Talk about walking back into a building and hoping not be recognized.

Anyway, on the bright side, that’s as dreadful as this whole thing has been for plum purchasers.

“No illnesses related to lead have been reported,” MSN noted. “Symptoms of lead poisoning include abdominal pain, behavior or mood changes, irritability, lethargy, vomiting, weakness, seizures, and more.”

And admitting that you wanted to try some salted dried plums in the first place.