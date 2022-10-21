Texas Will Cover Against Banged Up Oklahoma State

Texas vs. Oklahoma State, 3:30 ET

Texas is spending most of the season trying to become a top-tier program once again and Oklahoma State is trying to keep the momentum they’ve built up over the past few years and earn a trip to a nice bowl game this year. Now they square off in what should be a fun matchup to watch.

Texas has had an interesting season. They started the year with a nice easy win, then lost a close game to Alabama at home – this was a game they probably could have and should have won. Then they lost their starting quarterback and Hudson Card took over. Card has been very good in the replacement role, throwing for six touchdowns and only one interception. Now Quinn Ewers is back under center and looking really good. They still also have the top running back in the country, Bijan Robinson. While Robinson isn’t averaging a ton of yards – at least for him – per game, he has found the end zone 10 times already. They looked great beating Oklahoma a couple of weeks ago and they outlasted Iowa State last week. Things seem to be clicking for them.

Oklahoma State is coming off of a loss to TCU. In a game that went to double overtime, they lost by three but hung tough for most of that game. That was their first and only loss of the season. It also was really their only close game of the year. Every other game they won by at least 10 points. Being at home should make a difference in this one. There are some injury concerns on Oklahoma State’s side right now. I can’t imagine that they would normally be six-point dogs at home against a lower-ranked team if they didn’t have injury issues.

This should be an exciting game, but I think Texas probably has a slight edge because of the aforementioned injury issues and the fact that their passing game is something that is clicking right now. Oklahoma State hasn’t been great against the pass and their secondary can be beaten. I’ll take a shot on the health and better defense (Texas) in this game. I’m taking Texas -6.5.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024