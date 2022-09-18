Fan Arrested After Allegedly Doing Something Very Stupid With Texas’ Mascot

A fan was arrested at the Texas/UTSA game Saturday night after allegedly attempting to mount Bevo.

A person somehow managed to get onto the field and into the pit containing the massive Texas Longhorn steer, according to Anwar Richardson, and the person then attempted to get on Bevo.

That’s when police rushed in and took the unnamed person into custody.

A person with issues jumped onto the field and climbed into the Bevo pit during the UTSA game. He started to mount Bevo before an officer pulled him down and arrested him (I saw the video). Bevo was not hurt. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) September 18, 2022

As Richardson noted, there’s video of the incident. As of early Sunday morning I can’t find it anywhere on social media.

The Texas mascot is fine.

The person is also lucky they didn’t get seriously hurt. Steers are huge animals, and it wouldn’t take much for things to go very wrong.

Fortunately, that didn’t happen, and the police got a handle on the situation.

Fan arrested after trying to mount Bevo. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Seriously, what would drive someone to try to ride the Texas mascot? Was this person struggling with mental issues or were they just intoxicated?

Richardson described them as “a person with issues.” That doesn’t really provide much detail.

Next time, just grab a beer and keep enjoying the game. Attempting to mess with huge animals is always a bad plan.