Texas, Texas A&M Rivalry About To Be Reborn

With longtime in-state rival Texas soon making the jump to the SEC, Texas A&M is flexing their muscles and making sure we all know who got there first.

Once Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC, the conference will have sixteen teams, too many for just two divisions. As Unnecessary Roughness relays, the conference will then divide itself into four “pods” of four teams. Each team must play all three other teams in its pod every year.

Texas fans chuckled when they heard that, according to Horns247, the Aggies explicitly did NOT want to pod up with Longhorns.

But remember, Longhorns, he who laughs last laughs loudest.

Billy Liucci of TexAgs retorted that, while it’s true that A&M doesn’t want to share a pod with Texas, they still want to share a field with them year after year. Take a look:

According to @TexAgs, Texas A&M also made it clear that, regardless of format, they felt Texas was the one team that needed to be on the annual schedule. And that's a fact, confirmed via multiple sources. https://t.co/kqKsp3HiZK — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) May 14, 2022

“And that’s a fact,” he says.

We’ll see. In any case, we can’t wait for the Texas/Texas A&M rivalry revival. The current contracts say that will happen by 2025, but we probably won’t have to wait that long. OutKick’s Trey Wallace discussed the topic at length earlier this week and asked, “Do you really think the Longhorns and Sooners are going to wait four more years to join the powerful SEC?”

He then speaks for all of us when he answers, “I didn’t think so.”