Texas Tech Has An Absolutely Bonkers QB Plan

Texas Tech might have the craziest QB plan in the history of modern college football.

The Red Raiders are 2-1 to start the season, and Tech has a matchup with the Texas Longhorns this upcoming Saturday afternoon. A win over Texas would really catapult the season forward.

However, head coach Joey McGuire might shake things up in a very different way thanks to his plan to possibly play three quarterbacks at once.

Texas Tech might put three quarterbacks on the field at the same time. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

McGuire told the media Monday that once Tyler Shough is healthy from a shoulder injury, Donovan Smith and Behren Morton and the redshirt senior will all play, including at the exact same time.

“I can’t wait ’til he gets back because Zach [Kittley] does have a lot of fun formations with all 3 of them in the game at the same time. We worked on them all camp, but haven’t got to use them yet. So it’ll be good,” McGuire explained.

What could possibly go wrong for Texas Tech?

There’s an old saying in football that when you have two quarterbacks, you don’t have one. It means if you can’t decide on one guy and commit to them as the starter, things tend to go off the rails.

Now, imagine how insane things will get when it’s not just a QB battle between three guys, but there’s formations where all three are on the field at the same time.

It’s a bonkers plan. It’s completely unhinged.

Texas Tech might play three quarterbacks at the same time. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Playing three QBs at the same time is something you might do in the wildcat in “NCAA Football 14.” It’s not something you do in real life.

With five lineman on the field and three quarterbacks, you only have three spots left for a combination of tight ends, running backs and receivers.

Defenses are going to take one look at that and just start laughing.

Texas Tech might play three QBs. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

On behalf of football fans everywhere, I sincerely hope we get to see Texas Tech play three quarterbacks at once because it’ll be a beautiful disaster to watch unfold.