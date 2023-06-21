Texas Tech Head Football Coach Climbs TOWERING Crane Hanging Over Football Stadium After Losing Twitter Bet

Videos by OutKick

Texas Tech head football coach Joey McGuire is a man of his word. He finally followed-through on a Twitter bet and scaled a towering crane positioned over the Red Raiders’ football field.

McGuire, 51, was named the head football coach in Lubbock on November 8, 2021. He took over a program that had not won more than seven games since 2013 and went 8-5 in his first year, with a Texas Bowl win over Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

The excitement around what McGuire is building is tangible.

“You ain’t see nothin yet,” -head coach Joey McGuire. pic.twitter.com/yT5k87qPMp — Arianna (@Arianna_Flores8) December 29, 2022

That growth that is happening in the Lone Star State is both figurative and literal.

In a figurative sense, Texas Tech’s on-field product appears to be on the rise.

In a literal sense, Texas Tech is in the middle of a multi-million dollar renovation to its football stadium and its team facilities. Here is how things were coming along at the end of May:

Notice that big crane that has hovered over Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field since the end of the regular season. That is the crane for which McGuire recently summited.

At the middle of April, the team football account cut a deal with McGuire. If its tweet received 3,000 retweets, McGuire would have to climb the crane. (Safely.)

*safely* — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) April 19, 2023

The tweet was posted on April 19, 2023 and did not clarify a specific timeline. As long as it hit 3,000 retweets, McGuire was locked into his agreement.

🚨 RED RAIDER NATION 🚨



3K retweets and @JoeyMcGuireTTU will climb the crane 👀 pic.twitter.com/z2t18fQMMq — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) April 19, 2023

Well, the tweet hit the 3,000-mark and McGuire, with help from the construction crew that made sure everything was safe, kept his promise and scaled the towering crane.

Special s/o to the crew for making sure every safety precaution was taken.



Please do not attempt something like this on your own. pic.twitter.com/SOFLCgldiX — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) June 20, 2023

It was no small feat. The crane is way up there. Here’s some perspective:

He did it.



More to come tomorrow 👀 pic.twitter.com/oiuT37SdZq — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) June 20, 2023

McGuire championed that climb. Fear of heights, be damned!