Texas Tech Head Football Coach Joey McGuire Must Climb Towering Crane After Twitter Bet

Texas Tech head football coach Joey McGuire has yet to follow-through on a promise that he made last month. Details of the agreement are unclear, but it has been documented on Twitter!
McGuire was named the head coach of the Red Raiders on November 8, 2021. The 51-year-old took over a program that had not won more than seven games since 2013 and went 8-5 in his first year, with a Texas Bowl win over Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.
There is a lot of hype around what McGuire is (re)building in Lubbock.
To say that McGuire is a spark plug would be an understatement. He’s an electric factory.
McGuire has quickly become a beloved figure at Texas Tech, and he is a man of the people.
The Red Raiders are currently in the middle of a multi-million renovation to its football stadium and team facilities. A crane has hovered over Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field since the end of the regular season.
At the middle of April, the team football account cut a deal with McGuire, but made a grave error by not specifying a timeline. If its tweet received 3,000 retweets, McGuire would have to climb the crane. (Safely.)
*safely*— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) April 19, 2023
The tweet was posted on April 19, 2023.
As of this writing, more than a month later on May 31, the tweet has 3,695 retweets — 695 over the set bar.
Joey McGuire has not climbed the crane, yet!
Whether the social media team went rogue and posted the tweet or not, the rules are the rules! We, as college football fans, must collectively band together to hold McGuire accountable and get him up the crane.
Texas Tech is set to begin its fall camp near the end of July. It’s time to climb!