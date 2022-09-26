Carnage Unfolds As Texas Tech/Texas Fans Brawl Outside A KFC

Texas and Texas Tech fans decided it was a good idea to throw some punches, and the video is absolutely insane.

The Red Raiders pulled off an impressive upset over the Longhorns this past Saturday in Lubbock, but not everyone was having a good time.

A video circulating Twitter and Reddit shows a massive melee unfolding between fans of the Longhorns and Red Raiders right outside a KFC. It’s unclear whether or not it happened before or after the upset.

What is clear is that it was an absolutely unbelievable situation.

Aren’t college football fans the best? Aren’t college football fans the absolute best? The answer is yes. College football fans are content machines.

Instead of just enjoying the day, these people decided throwing punches was a much better alternative.

If you ever find yourself throwing punches as a full grown adult, you’re probably a clown. The only exception to that rule is if there’s a legit threat of bodily harm, injury or death.

Do we think that was the case here? I’m going to go ahead and assume the answer is a firm no.

Having said that, if college football fans are going to brawl, make sure to get it on camera so the OutKick crew can enjoy it. If there’s going to be pain and chaos, let’s at least have some fun with it!