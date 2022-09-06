Texas TE And Former Alabama Player Suspended Six Games

Texas TE Jahleel Billingsley’s reunion with Alabama will have to wait.
Billingsley, who transferred from Alabama to Texas in January, has been suspended for the Longhorns’ first six games of the season. Texas and Alabama are scheduled to square off on Saturday afternoon in Austin.
Coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed the suspension over the weekend, telling reporters: “(Billingsley’s) in the process of that (suspension). He’s got five more games to go. We’ll get him back for Big 12 play.”
Billingsley Has Done No Wrong Since Coming To Texas
Sarkisian later added that Billingsley’s six game suspension was not the result of anything that occurred while he was at Texas. The suspension stems from something (undisclosed) that happened when he was playing for Alabama.
“(It’s) not for anything that occurred here with us but at his previous stop,” Sarkisian said, per The Athletic.
Alabama was home to Billingsley for three seasons. He signed with the Tide after a standout high school in career in Illinois. He was a four-star prospect and the first Bama signee from Illinois in more than two decades.
Texas Expects October Return
Billingsley’s six game suspension means he’ll wait to make his Longhorns debut until October 15th. That’s when Texas hosts Iowa State.
At Alabama, Billingsley recorded 37 career receptions and six touchdowns.
