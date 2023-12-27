It’s A Party: Texas State Fans Reportedly Drink Their Side Of The Stadium Dry At First Responders Bowl In Dallas Against Rice

updated

Texas State fans weren’t messing around in their first bowl appearance on Tuesday night in the Dallas area. The Bobcats were facing Rice in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl at SMU’s stadium, and it sounds like stadium reps weren’t prepared for the hydration practices from fans.

Making their first ever appearance in a bowl game, Texas State fans made the trek to Dallas in full force, taking up their side of the stadium. To be honest, this should’ve been expected, as Bobcat fans are known to take down some frosty beverages.

But it doesn’t sound like First Responder Bowl reps were prepared for the amount of celebrating Texas State fans were preparing for.

According to a number of media outlets and fans, the Bobcats side of the stadium sold-out of alcohol before the first half ended. This sent fans to the opposite side of Gerald J. Ford stadium to collect any extra beverages that weren’t being bought by Rice fans.

Carter Yates of ‘Dave Campbell Texas Football’ summed up the atmosphere, along with a communications problem for both teams.

This is certainly a great problem to have when it comes finances.

But, running out of beer before halftime is a rough situation for fans looking to continue their holiday celebration.

college footballDallasFirst Responders BowlNCAA FootballSECSMUTexas State

Written by Trey Wallace

Trey Wallace is the host of The Trey Wallace Podcast that focuses on a mixture of sports, culture, entertainment along with his perspective on everything from College Football to the College World Series.

Wallace has been covering college sports for 15 years, starting off while attending the University of South Alabama. He’s broken some of the biggest college stories including the Florida football “Credit Card Scandal” along with the firing of Jim McElwin and Kevin Sumlin. Wallace also broke one of the biggest stories in college football in 2020 around the NCAA investigation into recruiting violations against Tennessee football head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Wallace also appears on radio across seven different states breaking down that latest news in college sports.

