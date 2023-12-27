It’s A Party: Texas State Fans Reportedly Drink Their Side Of The Stadium Dry At First Responders Bowl In Dallas Against Rice

Videos by OutKick

Texas State fans weren’t messing around in their first bowl appearance on Tuesday night in the Dallas area. The Bobcats were facing Rice in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl at SMU’s stadium, and it sounds like stadium reps weren’t prepared for the hydration practices from fans.

Making their first ever appearance in a bowl game, Texas State fans made the trek to Dallas in full force, taking up their side of the stadium. To be honest, this should’ve been expected, as Bobcat fans are known to take down some frosty beverages.

But it doesn’t sound like First Responder Bowl reps were prepared for the amount of celebrating Texas State fans were preparing for.

According to a number of media outlets and fans, the Bobcats side of the stadium sold-out of alcohol before the first half ended. This sent fans to the opposite side of Gerald J. Ford stadium to collect any extra beverages that weren’t being bought by Rice fans.

Carter Yates of ‘Dave Campbell Texas Football’ summed up the atmosphere, along with a communications problem for both teams.

Twelve minutes left in the first half and reports on the ground say the coaches' headsets have died and the alcohol has run dry. We now have no comms and no booze at the First Responder Bowl. — Carter Yates (@Carter_Yates16) December 26, 2023

RedditCFB can confirm earlier reports: Texas State has consumed all alcohol available on their side of Gerald Ford Stadium.



Beer is in incredibly low supply on the Rice side, but sections 104 and 106 appear to have the most stocked supplies.#CapitalJjournalism #beerwatch pic.twitter.com/S0I4msx7ka — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 27, 2023

This is certainly a great problem to have when it comes finances.

But, running out of beer before halftime is a rough situation for fans looking to continue their holiday celebration.