Texas School Fight Club Operated By Substitute Teacher Is Busted After Someone Broke A Huge Fight Club Rule

Let’s get it on!

It’s one thing to hear about teachers running underground fight clubs in their classrooms like the teacher in Florida who was canned, it’s another to see a classroom fight club in action.

Look at what we have out of Texas — where everything is bigger and better including the illegal classroom fight clubs — where a substitute teacher said the hell with it and decided the sub went into the illegal fight business — allegedly.

Like in the Florida case, the teacher in Texas outlined the rules before opening up fight club and she even instructed a student to stand guard at the door in case someone came by to see the action, according to NBC-Dallas.

Oh, and no illegal streams. (Spoiler: The students didn’t listen.)

Parents say it was like a fight club in the classroom.



Mesquite ISD has fired a substitute teacher after an investigation revealed she encouraged students to fight each other in class.



FULL STORY ➡️ https://t.co/JIsA48wwcC pic.twitter.com/UL90pfCH91 — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) April 14, 2023

You can clearly hear the substitute teacher tell the students she “does not want this on record,” before unleashing Hell in a Cell #78 on that classroom.

NBC-Dallas says it has reviewed a video where a timer can be heard beeping during certain times in the fights and the sub is heard telling the fighters “30 seconds” for they engaged in combat. That’s right, this was clearly organized. That sub understood the fighters would be gassed after 30 seconds of swinging wildly on their fellow classmates.

The one thing we’re starting to notice about these fight club teachers is how organized they are with their underground organizations. The one fatal mistake they’re making is that they’re not doing a phone check. They’re getting sloppy on the evidence front.

And people talk. This isn’t 1999 when “Fight Club was released.

The alleged Texas substitute teacher Fight Club organizer going over the rules of her Fight Club before students started pounding each other. / NBC Dallas

In a statement, the school says:

“The teacher involved was a substitute teacher employed by Mesquite ISD since March 6. As of yesterday, she is no longer employed by the district and is not eligible for rehire in any capacity. Our investigation revealed that this substitute teacher encouraged students to fight each other during class, outlined rules for the students to follow and even instructed a student to monitor the classroom door while the fights took place. Her actions are appalling and intolerable.

Yesterday afternoon, campus administrators personally contacted all parents of the students in the class by phone to inform them of the situation and the school’s swift response. As educators, our hearts are heavy knowing that an individual entrusted with the supervision and care of our students could behave in this manner, and we share the disgust that the families of students in this class must feel. MISD referred this matter to Mesquite Police to pursue possible criminal charges resulting from this former substitute’s reckless and irresponsible actions.“

Meanwhile, the Chinese, Japanese, Indian, and Taiwanese students keep doing their thing in STEM and kicking our asses without even stepping foot inside a Fight Club.

America, we have to do better.

If you’re going to let them beat on each other, do a better job killing the evidence. SMH. You gotta get smarter here.