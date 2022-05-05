Texas RB Bijan Robinson Signs Lamborghini NIL Deal

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson wants to go faster this upcoming season.

To help kick up the RPMs, the running back partnered up with a local Texas Lamborghini dealership, equipped with a blacked-out new Lambo as an additional incentive.

On Thursday, Robinson announced his new NIL (name-and-likeness) deal with Lamborghini of Austin. The Longhorn tweeted, “When Dreams turn into Reality. God, I’m Grateful. Thank you #LamborghiniAtx for the partnership. #lambopartner.”

Robinson got off to a fast start once the Supreme Court announced that NCAA athletes would be permitted to profit off their image last season.

In 2021, Robinson announced two major team-ups with C4 Energy Drinks and fast-food chain Raising Canes.

The Longhorns running back ran for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Through the air, he added 26 catches for 295 yards and four touchdowns.

As one of the most touted offensive playmakers in the nation, Robinson is ready to watch his stock shoot up like butterfly doors.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela