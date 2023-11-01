Texas Rangers Will Be Without Adolis Garcia, Max Scherzer For The Remainder Of The World Series

Videos by OutKick

The Texas Rangers entered Tuesday on a high note, with a 2-1 lead in the World Series and two of the hottest hitters on earth in Adolis Garcia and Corey Seager.

But Monday night’s win over the Diamondbacks proved to be immensely costly, with starting pitcher Max Scherzer exiting the game early with back spasms. Losing Scherzer was bad enough, but star outfielder Adolis Garcia appeared to hurt his oblique muscle later in the game too.

And on Tuesday, the Rangers confirmed the worst; both players will be out for the rest of the World Series.

Garcia suffered what manager Bruce Bochy described as a “moderate strain” that wasn’t helped by extensive pre-game treatment. After seeing Garcia take swings in the cage, Ranger GM Chris Young said it was clear that “he was in pain.” And with a compressed timeline remaining, the Rangers made the quick decision to remove him from the roster.

“It’s not something that’s going to get any better over the next five to seven days,” Young explained. “I think it would be a more significant timeline if this were the regular season. It made the decision pretty easy.”

Similarly, Max Scherzer was removed from the roster after not responding to treatment on his back.

“His back is in the same spot it was last night,” Young explained. “He received full day of treatment and there was no progress. Our medical team has extreme concern in terms of his ability to recover over the next few days that would allow him to pitch in this series.”

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 23: Max Scherzer #31 of the Texas Rangers walks back to the dugout after being relieved against the Houston Astros during the third inning in Game Seven of the ALCS in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Rangers Don’t Seem To Be Missing Key Players Too Much

So far through the first few innings of Game 4, the injuries don’t seem to be impacting Texas all that much.

Thanks to mammoth home runs from Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, the Rangers jumped out to a 10-0 lead through two and a half innings.

COREY SEAGER STRIKES AGAIN 💥



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/oKytcm45H6 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 1, 2023

Marcus Semien continued the frightening offensive outburst for the @Rangers with a 3-run shot 🎃



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/kxqiJAQwKI — Flippin' Bats Podcast (@FlippinBatsPod) November 1, 2023

There aren’t many teams that could withstand losing a hitter with a .323/.382/.786 batting line in the playoffs, with eight home runs and 22 runs batted in. But the Rangers kept right on rolling, seemingly just a few innings from taking a 3-1 lead.

Nathan Eovaldi is set to pitch Game 5 on Wednesday night for Texas, with Zac Gallen hoping to stave off a likely elimination and send the series back to Arlington. Without Garcia and Scherzer, the Diamondbacks had to like their chances.

That didn’t last long.