Texas Rangers Fans Steal Yankee Stadium Roll Call In Arlington

Texas Rangers fans have apparently been watching New York Yankees games.

Famously fans in the right field bleachers at Yankee Stadium have done the “roll call” at the start of each game. The tradition is believed to have started in the late 1990’s, and rapidly became a well known and well loved part of New York baseball.

Clearly, some other fanbases have gotten jealous.

Essentially, Yankees’ fans will chant the name of each player on the field until they’re acknowledged by the player. And that’s exactly what Texas Rangers fans did during Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

The chants could be heard during the top of the first inning of the broadcast, with the announcers mentioning they were shall we say, appropriating the roll call.

Texas Rangers fans doing roll call 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/oZnZ1aF9uz — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 16, 2023

ARLINGTON, TX – JULY 23: A general view of the game between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field on July 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Not The Best Look For Rangers Fans

It’s not uncommon for different fanbases to use the same cheers or celebrations. The rapid proliferation of “Seven Nation Army” as a tradition is one such example. Both Penn State and the Baltimore Ravens have been associated with it, but many teams play the song in key moments or with predetermined responses.

“Let’s Go” followed by a team name is another example. The “Let’s Go Mets” chant is ubiquitous at Citi Field, and “Let’s Go Dodgers” is equally common in Los Angeles.

But the roll call is a Yankee Stadium tradition that’s exclusively associated with the right field Bleacher Creatures.

Predictably and understandably, Yankees fans are not happy with the apparent appropriation in Arlington.

RANGERS FANS NEED TO STOP DOING THIS @DanCanobbio pic.twitter.com/vI3UdSg1Xr — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 16, 2023

But once these traditions start, they’re hard to stop. So Yankee Stadium may have to share some of its traditions with Globe Life Park.

If the Rangers’ PA system starts repeating the names of the players twice as they’re announced, we’ll know something’s really up.