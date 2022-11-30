Texas QB Hudson Card Expected to Enter the Transfer Portal

Hudson Card is likely to leave Texas in a matter of days, according to a report.

The Longhorns quarterback is a former top recruit and redshirt sophomore. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, he’ll be imminently entering the transfer portal.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Texas QB Hudson Card plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per @PeteThamel.



Read more HERE: https://t.co/Q1kpDXJXEv pic.twitter.com/Jadutcs9KI — On3 (@On3sports) November 29, 2022

With three years of eligibility remaining, Card is sure to be an intriguing option for major conference teams.

AUSTIN, TX – OCTOBER 01: Texas Longhorns QB Hudson Card (1) pitches out to RB Bijan Robinson during the game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Texas Longhorns on October 1, 2022, at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Card to Be Top Portal Option

Despite a disappointing time in Austin, he’ll undoubtedly be one of the top quarterbacks available in the portal.

He’s made five starts for Texas, coming out of an extremely successful high school career in Austin.

ESPN reported that he’s “targeting a Power 5 school as his next destination.”

Unsurprisingly, he’d also like to join a winning program with the opportunity to develop.

In his two year Longhorns career, Card’s thrown for 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions, with 1,523 combined yards.

He started three games for Texas this year after losing the job to Quinn Ewers.

After Ewers got hurt though, Card stepped in and was serviceable, though hardly spectacular. He led Texas to wins over UTSA and West Virginia, but was underwhelming against Alabama.

With Ewers returning, Card likely felt that he’d face an uphill battle to take the job in 2023.

Not to mention that the Longhorns have uber-prospect Arch Manning coming in soon.

READ: ARCH MANNING KICKS OFF FINAL RUN AT LOUISIANA STATE TITLE BY THROWING BULLSEYES, DROPPING BOMBS IN BLOWOUT WIN

With just a few days until he can enter the portal, we’ll likely hear more about his potential destination shortly.

Card had offers from Alabama, Ohio State and Oregon out of high school, and there are always big programs looking for former top recruits.

He’ll certainly have his pick of the litter. Oregon, for example, will need to replace Bo Nix next season.

The Longhorns finished third in the Big 12 at 8-4, so they’ll be home watching TCU and Kansas State on Saturday.