Texas And Oklahoma Might Join The SEC Early: REPORT

Texas and Oklahoma’s time in the Big 12 might be ending sooner than later.

The Sooners and Longhorns are slated to join the SEC no later than summer 2025, but the move might happen even quicker than anticipated.

Brett McMurphy reported Monday morning that “momentum” is growing to get Texas and OU out of the Big 12 and into the SEC by summer 2024.

Will Texas and Oklahoma leave the Big 12 early? (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Texas and Oklahoma might have to write huge checks to leave early.

The main issue for a 2024 exit is figuring out an exit fee for Texas and Oklahoma, according to the same report. It’s believed that number could be as low as $50 million each or as high as $84 million for both programs.

McMurphy also reported the SEC’s media deal with ESPN might become a sticking point as the TV network might not be in a rush to pay extra for the Sooners and Longhorns a year earlier than initially thought.

Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC no later than summer 2025. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

It’s also important to note that no official deal for an early exit has been agreed to, and it’s still far from a guarantee. It just seems that the ball is rolling in that direction.

If there’s anything we know in the world of college sports, it’s that anything can happen and things can fall apart quickly. Nobody really saw the SEC adding Texas and Oklahoma coming. Then, absolutely nobody expected the Big Ten to steal USC and UCLA. Life comes at you quick in the world of college sports.

When will Texas join the SEC? (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, the Big 12 losing Texas and Oklahoma a year early would definitely be significant, and it now appears things might be trending in that direction.