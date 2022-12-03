Texas QB Quinn Ewers Bags Big Buck Deer As Longhorns Watch Big 12 Championship At Home

Despite Quinn Ewers’ arrival in Austin, Texas football was in fact not back in 2022. As the Longhorns spent conference championship weekend at home, their star quarterback went out and got himself a big buck deer.

Quinn Ewers looks like he’s a big hunter from Texas. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ewers, a Texas-native, was the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2022, but chose to reclassify and enrolled at Ohio State last season. He later transferred back home to play for Steve Sarkisian at Texas during the offseason and was expected to bring immediate College Football Playoff hope with him.

Rather, the Longhorns went 8-4 and finished third in the Big 12, while TCU and Kansas State played in Dallas for a shot at the conference title on Saturday. Ewers missed a few games with an AC joint injury and never looked the same after he returned, but showed flashes of greatness along the way.

Despite the disappointing record, Ewers and Texas will still play in a bowl game, likely the Alamo Bowl. That game will not be played for a few weeks, so the Longhorns had the weekend off for some much needed rest and relaxation.

During his downtime, Ewers grabbed his vertical bow, threw on some Mossy Oak camouflage and headed out in search of some antlers. Deer season opened on October 2nd in Texas, but football was obviously the priority, so this weekend marked Ewers’ first chance to get him a kill.

And that he did!

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound redshirt freshman posted a photo gallery on Friday night and showed off a big 10-pound buck that he dropped in Pleasanton, about two hours south of Austin.

Ewers, who grew up in the Lone Star State, would have preferred to be in Dallas playing for a Big 12 championship, but a big buck is a small consolation. God bless Texas.