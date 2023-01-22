Video Surfaces Of Arch Manning Slinging It At Texas

Arch Manning wasted no time before putting his arm to work at Texas.

The next great Manning quarterback enrolled early at Texas, and while it’s unlikely he plays much with Quinn Ewers still on the roster, hype for Cooper Manning’s son is off the charts.

Arch Manning faces huge expectations at Texas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Before even throwing a single pass in college, he’s already been deemed by many as the man tasked with restoring Texas to greatness. Well, he was slinging it over the weekend.

Fellow freshman early enrollee DeAndre Moore Jr. posted a video on his Instagram story of the former five star QB recruit uncorking it deep.

Arch Manning tossing it around with DeAndre Moore Jr. this weekend! pic.twitter.com/fZeui7FKJe — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) January 21, 2023

Arch Manning has Texas fans buzzing.

The young Manning prodigy left high school as the top recruit in the 2023 class and left early to get to Austin ASAP.

Again, it’s unlikely he sees much playing time until Quinn Ewers leaves for the NFL. Texas fans might want to see Arch under center week one, but that’s just not going to happen.

As long as Ewers is healthy, Manning will be on the bench.

Quinn Ewers will play over Arch Manning in 2023. However, Arch could step in if Ewers gets hurt. Otherwise, a redshirt is likely. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, there’s nothing wrong with that. Quinn Ewers is also a former top recruit and a hell of a QB. He can go to the NFL after this upcoming season, and in the meantime, Arch Manning can redshirt, save a year of eligibility and develop in Steve Sarkisian’s system.

There’s absolutely no need to rush Arch into playing. That’s even truer when there’s already an elite QB on the roster.

Video surfaces of Texas QB Arch Manning slinging it. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Once 2024 rolls around, Texas fans could be in for an incredible time. As you can see from the video above, Arch’s arm is outstanding. Longhorns fans are definitely going to have some very promising years with him under center.