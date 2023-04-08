Texas Governor Greg Abbott Announces Intention to Work on Pardon For Sgt. Daniel Perry

Videos by OutKick

The case of Sgt. Daniel Perry has represented a disastrous failure of the judicial system.

Sgt. Perry was recently convicted of murder in a shooting that occurred during Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

Perry was driving for Uber in summer 2020 when he came across a large group of protestors blocking the streets in downtown Austin.

City police determined that those in the streets were there illegally, and one individual, 28-year-old Garrett Foster was carrying an AK-47 during the protest.

According to Perry’s defense team, a group of protestors circled his car and hit it repeatedly. Foster then allegedly pointed the gun at Perry. He reacted by shooting at Foster with a legally possessed handgun.

It seemed like a fairly straightforward case of self-defense. But that’s before Austin’s progressive DA got involved.

The lead investigator, Detective David Fugitt, wrote in an affidavit that the DA’s office wanted to hide “exculpatory” evidence that would help Perry.

“It became clear to me that the District Attorney’s Office did not want to present evidence to the grand jury that would be exculpatory to Daniel Perry and/or to show that witness statements obtained by the family of Garrett Foster and/or their attorneys were inconsistent with prior interviews such ‘witnesses’ gave the police and/or the video of the incident in question,” Fugitt wrote.

But the DA continued the case regardless, eventually getting a convinction.

Thankfully, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Saturday that he’s working to ensure that Perry is pardoned.

I am working as swiftly as Texas law allows regarding the pardon of Sgt. Perry. pic.twitter.com/HydwdzneMU — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 8, 2023

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 15: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference on March 15, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Gov. Abbott and state officials attended a news conference where they discussed the proposed Texas Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) Act legislation. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Daniel Perry Case Shows Politics Come Before Self-Defense

Left wing District Attorneys have worked to further undermine essential principles of self-defense. But only if the target suits their ideological guidelines.

As one of Perry’s attorney told Fox News in a statement, “When Garrett Foster pointed his AK-47 at Daniel Perry, Daniel had two tenths of a second to defend himself. He chose to live.”

But Perry engaged in self-defense in the wrong jurisdiction, so he faced punishment by a progressive establishment.

According to Fox News, prosecutor Jose Garza has a history of hands-off treatment, except when it comes to police officers.

“A local news investigation found that his office has dropped dozens of felony cases. Garza has also sought and obtained indictments against nearly two-dozen APD officers who responded to the 2020 riot violence, which included an attempt to take over police headquarters in downtown Austin.”

So this case fits his style perfectly. Go light on felony cases, go full speed ahead on the essential principle of self defense.

While Abbott explained that he isn’t able to unilaterally pardon Perry, there’s hope that this seeming injustice may be corrected.

The concerning part is that these types of injustices will become increasingly common as progressive D.A’s become increasingly more emboldened.