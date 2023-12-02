Texas D-Lineman Hits The Heisman After Glorious Big Man TD In Big 12 Title Game

Videos by OutKick

There’s been exactly one half of action in the Big 12 Championship Game, and Texas has already scored a big-man touchdown..

The Texas Longhorns were deep in Oklahoma State territory, looking to go up by two touchdowns. In most cases, teams look for their best offensive players to punch it in. For Texas, that’s usually wide receivers Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, or running back Jonathan Brooks. Given the immense stakes of this game for Texas, you would think they’d rely on proven offensive weapons to get the job done.

But Texas called someone else’s number. That someone was 362-pound defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat.

On 1st-and-goal from the two-yard line, Texas brought in Sweat, who lined up on the edge. Initially, the Cowboys thought Sweat was going to throw a block. Instead, he slipped by an unsuspecting defense and hauled in a perfect Quinn Ewers pass.

Naturally, Sweat had to hit the Heisman pose. Because that’s what you do when you score your first career touchdown in your conference title game.

6' 4", 362 lb T'Vondre Sweat hit the Heisman pose after this big man TD 😂🔥



(via @TSN_Sports)pic.twitter.com/O3CPyaFnbR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 2, 2023

I don’t think that one touchdown will convince voters he deserves the Heisman over Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix, or Jayden Daniels. But hey, you can’t blame a guy for trying to get his name out there!

I’m not sure which part of this whole sequence. The score itself, the celebration, or the exuberant joy from his dozens of teammates, helping him create a memory he’ll never forget.

Moments like this remind us why college football is the best sport in America.