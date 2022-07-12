Texas Commit Arch Manning Puts On A Show In 7-on-7 Drills

Texas Longhorns commit Arch Manning is playing up to the expectations of a consensus top-rated college recruit in the nation and Manning football family successor.

With every video that drops online of the kid tossing around the pigskin, still one year removed from entering the NCAA, the talent never ceases to pop off the screen.

Arch Manning connects with Matayo Uiagalelei at Clemson’s camp.



Both are ranked as Top 15 players in the class of 2023.



🎥 Via: @thekjhenry / IG pic.twitter.com/oh5cCyaKqK — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 5, 2021

A new video emerged over the weekend, showcasing Manning commanding 7-on-7 drills at his high school, Isidore Newman. The football protégé was spotted slinging darts and hyping up the personnel in attendance to see the wunderkind go to work.

Manning connected with wideout Anthony Jones on some laser throws, but Arch’s highlight of the day came on a pristine pass to receiver Kai Donaldson in the back of the end zone for a score.

WATCH:

Arch Manning throwing to his receiver, Anthony Jones during 7on7 this summer. @ArchManning @yuh_ant pic.twitter.com/hp7YKaj8xA — TM (@PrimeEwers) July 9, 2022

In late June, Manning picked UT as his school of choice after previously vetting programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Clemson and more.