Texas Commit Arch Manning Puts On A Show In 7-on-7 Drills

Texas Longhorns commit Arch Manning is playing up to the expectations of a consensus top-rated college recruit in the nation and Manning football family successor.

With every video that drops online of the kid tossing around the pigskin, still one year removed from entering the NCAA, the talent never ceases to pop off the screen.

A new video emerged over the weekend, showcasing Manning commanding 7-on-7 drills at his high school, Isidore Newman. The football protégé was spotted slinging darts and hyping up the personnel in attendance to see the wunderkind go to work.

Manning connected with wideout Anthony Jones on some laser throws, but Arch’s highlight of the day came on a pristine pass to receiver Kai Donaldson in the back of the end zone for a score.

ARCH MANNING MARCH: NO. 1 QB’S COMMITMENT TO TEXAS ATTRACTS 8 MORE TO LONGHORNS’ CLASS

In late June, Manning picked UT as his school of choice after previously vetting programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Clemson and more.

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Guided by Kevin Harlan on one shoulder, Eli Manning on the other, Alejandro joins the OutKick community with an authentic passion for sports, pop culture, America and episodes of Jeopardy!

 

