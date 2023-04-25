Texas Attorney General Backs Title IX Protection, Attacks Left’s ‘Assault On Women’s Sports’

Videos by OutKick

The hotly debated topic of Title IX in modern collegiate sports has been a fight between preserving women’s athletics by keeping men out of competition or destroying parity in women’s athletics by introducing physically advantaged competitors.

Since Lia Thomas became the first transgender athlete to win a D1 championship in women’s swimming in March 2022, a radical push by the Left fomented to turn Thomas’ inclusion into a trend, without regard for its effect on women’s athletics.

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas and Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

From the destruction of parity in college sports to the San Francisco riots incited against women’s rights activist and former college swimmer Riley Gaines, more people have been speaking up to protect women’s athletics by pushing back on a proposed change to Title IX by the Biden administration.

Texas AG Ken Paxton Joins The Fight To Protect Women’s Sports

Joining the fight to safeguard women’s sports is Texas AG Ken Paxton, who made a strong declaration opposing the Left’s attacks on Title IX. In an exclusive statement provided to OutKick, Paxton backed the protection of Title IX. The Texas attorney general also called President Joe Biden’s proposed altering of Title IX an “assault on women’s sports.”

Ken Paxton, Texas attorney general, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas (Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“The American public is horrified by leftist politicians’ assault on women’s sports in the name of advancing the so-called ‘transgender’ movement,” Paxton said to OutKick.

Paxton added, “Women should not be bullied, intimidated, or unjustly crowded out by biological men masquerading as women.

“I will relentlessly defend women and girls from politicians seeking to erase their athletic accomplishments and impose outrageous lies denying the biological differences between men and women. Men are not, and cannot ever be, women.”

Biden and The Left’s Attack On Title IX

In early April, discourse in America flared as President Joe Biden announced his intention to amend Title IX to grant transgender athletes the right to participate in sports, against competitors of the opposite gender.

As relayed by OutKick’s Dan Zaksheske, the Biden administration sought to “amend its regulations implementing Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX) to set out a standard that would govern a recipient’s adoption or application of sex-related criteria that would limit or deny a student’s eligibility to participate on a male or female athletic team consistent with their gender identity.”

From women’s advocacy groups to transgender activists, changing Title IX’s original protections has been rejected by Americans of all backgrounds.

Paxton, Gaines and advocates in support of defending Title IX expect their efforts to save women’s sports for the current generation and onward.

