Texas A&M Assistant Football Coach Tragically Dies

Texas A&M football coach Terry Price passed away at the age of 55.

The Aggies announced Price, who served as an assistant on the defensive side of the ball, died Friday. Details surrounding his cause of death don’t appear to be public at this time.

“A legend on the playing field and the sidelines, it is with heavy hearts we mourn the loss of Terry Price and offer our deepest condolences to Coach Price’s family and friends,” the program announced Friday night to its fans.

Here. https://t.co/UuRP4JkeQk pic.twitter.com/vF2UsPLkqx — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) June 23, 2023

“Terry was not only a great Aggie, football coach and recruiter, he was an even better husband, father and man. The impact he had on this program and his players is immeasurable. Our football family has suffered an incredible loss. We will continue to hold Kenya and the boys in our thoughts and prayers,” head coach Jimbo Fisher announced in a Friday statement.

Price played for the Aggies from 1986 through 1989 and had a short NFL career before getting into coaching. He’d been on staff with the Aggies since 2012.

Reactions also poured in for the Aggies assistant. Aggies legend and Heisman winner Johnny Manziel called Price “One of the best coaches I had the privilege to be around.”

One of the best coaches I had the privilege to be around. You will be truly missed my friend pic.twitter.com/qocj3D7Wym — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) June 23, 2023

Other reactions echoed Manziel’s sentiment about Terry Price.

Been typing out tweets and deleting them…. Don’t really know what to say. At a loss for words man. Coach Price was everything Texas A&M!!! To say he will be missed is an understatement!! He impacted so many! Prayers to him and his family! — Daylon Mack (@DaylonMack) June 23, 2023

This is hard.

Coach Price was, and always will be one of the most impactful people on my life. He truly coached to create strong young men, and led people in a way that is beyond explanation. I am so thankful to God that I was coached by him.

I will always miss you coach.❤️ — Max Wright (@maxwright2k18) June 23, 2023

Man I have so many memories with coach Terry Price TP. You were one of the first coaches to come see me at Bellaire and offer me a scholarship to play at Texas A&M. Thank you for everything🙏🏾 #Here — Jayden Peevy (@JAYDENPEEVY) June 23, 2023

Terry Price was a standout player for the Aggies during his time playing in college and clearly impacted a lot of lives in his role as a coach.

It’s a brutally tough loss whenever a good person passes away, and it’s clear he left a very positive impact on the people he came in contact with.

Texas A&M Aggies assistant coach Terry Price died at the age of 55. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The situation remains fluid. Make sure to check back to OutKick for more updates as we have them. Our thoughts and prayers are with Terry Price’s family during this incredibly difficult time.