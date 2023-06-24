Texas A&M Assistant Football Coach Tragically Dies

Videos by OutKick
Texas A&M football coach Terry Price passed away at the age of 55.
The Aggies announced Price, who served as an assistant on the defensive side of the ball, died Friday. Details surrounding his cause of death don’t appear to be public at this time.
“A legend on the playing field and the sidelines, it is with heavy hearts we mourn the loss of Terry Price and offer our deepest condolences to Coach Price’s family and friends,” the program announced Friday night to its fans.
“Terry was not only a great Aggie, football coach and recruiter, he was an even better husband, father and man. The impact he had on this program and his players is immeasurable. Our football family has suffered an incredible loss. We will continue to hold Kenya and the boys in our thoughts and prayers,” head coach Jimbo Fisher announced in a Friday statement.
Price played for the Aggies from 1986 through 1989 and had a short NFL career before getting into coaching. He’d been on staff with the Aggies since 2012.
Reactions also poured in for the Aggies assistant. Aggies legend and Heisman winner Johnny Manziel called Price “One of the best coaches I had the privilege to be around.”
Other reactions echoed Manziel’s sentiment about Terry Price.
Terry Price was a standout player for the Aggies during his time playing in college and clearly impacted a lot of lives in his role as a coach.
It’s a brutally tough loss whenever a good person passes away, and it’s clear he left a very positive impact on the people he came in contact with.
The situation remains fluid. Make sure to check back to OutKick for more updates as we have them. Our thoughts and prayers are with Terry Price’s family during this incredibly difficult time.