Texas A&M Star Shemar Turner Arrested For Reckless Driving

Texas A&M starting defensive lineman Shemar Turner was arrested Monday for reckless driving.

The incident actually occurred Aug. 12, but the officer who witnessed Turner’s driving was “unable to safely overtake the vehicle” because of Turner’s high rate of speed.

According to a police report, the junior DL averaged 85 miles per hour in 35 to 45 mph zones in a busy College Station area. He also ran a red light and “disregarded official traffic control devices” on three occasions.

Turner told investigators he was late for a meeting and didn’t realize how fast he was traveling.

Shemar Turner leads the Aggies in sacks. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

A former five-star prospect in the class of 2021, Turner has four tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in the Aggies’ first two games.

And he’s not the only Texas A&M student-athlete facing legal troubles. Earlier this month, freshman receiver Micah Tease was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance. He also faces a separate possession charge for less than two ounces of marijuana.

A&M Athletics suspended Tease indefinitely, but he suited up for the Aggies’ 48-33 loss at Miami on Saturday.

“We kept him out (of the game) and limited (his) practice,” head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We’ll build him back in.”

Meanwhile, Turner posted bail of $3,000 Monday and was released from Brazos County Jail.