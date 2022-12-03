Texas A&M Wins Football Championship In Dominating Fashion Despite Finishing 5-7

Texas A&M began the year ranked No. 6 in the college football preseason AP Poll and capped the 2022 season with a championship. Just not the one that the Aggies had hoped.

On Friday night, Raphael Idrogo did what his team couldn’t and brought a title back to College Station.

Coming into the season, Texas A&M had extremely high hopes. Jimbo Fisher was in his fifth year as head coach, the staff had just signed the greatest recruiting class in history, and there was no way that the Aggies would go 8-4 again, right?

Right. They went 5-7 and missed out on a bowl game.

However, despite all of their struggles and disappointment, Texas A&M won a championship. Kind of.

During halftime of the Pac-12 Championship Game, one of the greatest traditions in sports returned— the Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway.

The concept is simple. Two students compete against each other to try and throw as many footballs through a small opening from five yards away as possible.

This year’s first competition pit Idrogo, a Texas A&M student, against his opponent, a female from Texas State. The winner gets $100,000 in tuition money.

If that doesn’t sound serious enough, all five referees involved are real officials. They aren’t actors. They aren’t people grabbed out of the stands. All five officials are flown in by Dr. Pepper to ensure the competition is executed properly.

Once the Tuition Giveaway got underway, it was neck-and-neck. The female jumped out to an early advantage, but completely fell apart. Meanwhile, Idrogo started slow and pulled away at the end.

Both competitors went with a chest pass approach, though Idrogo’s technique had more velocity and accuracy, which proved to be the difference. He won 14-9.

It is time to ban the chest pass, @drpepper. pic.twitter.com/iKPvNPpsDs — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) December 3, 2022

Idrogo, who wants to become a physical therapist, took home the big check.

Congrats to our guy @RJIdrogo for winning the @drpepper tuition scholarship! You deserve it and we can't wait to see what you will do next! pic.twitter.com/2MzPTsQ0x5 — Warren Athletic Training (@WarrenWarriorAT) December 3, 2022

Congratulations to Idrogo and congratulations to Texas A&M.

College Football Playoff national champions? No.

Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway champions? Yes!