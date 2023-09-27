Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman May Miss Rest Of Season With Broken Foot, Just As Aggies Winning Again

Videos by OutKick

The new Aggies of Texas A&M had just appeared to have righted the sinking ship of the 2022 season with a 3-1 start and an improved offense.

But now, A&M is expected to be without sophomore starting quarterback Conner Weigman. He has a broken foot and will likely miss the rest of the 2023 season, sources confirmed to OutKick. The Houston Chronicle previously had the story on Wednesday morning.

Conner Weigman broke right foot Saturday in win over Auburn. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Weigman left the Aggies’ win over Auburn Saturday late in the second quarter after a hit with what was called a leg injury and not deemed very serious. Coach Jimbo Fisher said X-rays were negative after the game. It was later learned Weigman broke his right foot.

Fisher confirmed Weigman’s foot injury and that he is likely out for the season Wednesday afternoon on the Southeastern Conference coaches’ teleconference. Weigman is the third A&M quarterback to be lost for a season with an injury early in the season. Haynes King in 2021 and Max Johnson in 2022 were the previous ones.

Conner Weigman Opened Season As Starting Quarterback

Weigman completed 8 of 14 passes for 70 yards before the injury. On the season, he is ninth in the SEC and 33rd nationally in efficiency at 156.8 on 82-of-119 passing for 979 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions.

Johnson, a junior, is expected to start Saturday when the Aggies (3-1, 1-0 SEC) play Arkansas (2-2, 0-1 SEC) in the Southwest Classic in Arlington, Texas (Noon, SEC Network). Johnson came off the bench Saturday to complete 7 of 11 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns in the Aggies’ 27-10 win over Auburn.

Texas A&M’s offense under new coordinator Bobby Petrino has drastically improved from last season so far. The Aggies are No. 5 in the SEC and 30th nationally with 450.8 yards a game. Last year, A&M finished 12th in the SEC and 92nd in the nation with 361 yards a game during a 5-7 season.

Texas A&M Off To Better Start In 2023

The Aggies were 3-1 at this time last season, but with a 17-14 loss to Appalachian State. Six straight losses followed. A&M’s only loss this season was 48-33 at Miami.

“We won the game and still didn’t play close to what we’re capable of,” Fisher said Saturday. “Hopefully we’ll get better and move on from here.”

Johnson started 12 games at LSU during the 2021 season before a transfer to A&M. He started three games in the 2022 season.