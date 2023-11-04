Texas A&M Player Ejected After Delivering Below-The-Belt Shot To Ole Miss Rebel

Videos by OutKick

Everyone needs some ice packs after a hard-fought college football game but one Ole Miss Rebel might also ask for a bag of frozen peas after taking quite the shot south of the equator from an unhappy Texas A&M Aggie.

The Aggies were in Oxford for an SEC West showdown on Saturday afternoon. At a certain point in the third quarter, things got a little “testy,” so to speak.

As a play was winding down, Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner found himself on the turf. Surely he would have gotten up as soon as he could, but the problem was his head was trapped under Ole Miss lineman Micah Pettus’ crotch.

Pettus appeared to accidentally on purpose stand so that Turner’s head remained stuck. Once the Aggie broke loose, he hopped up and fired a shot right into the 6-foot-7 Pettus’ nether region.

they’re losing it y’all 😭 pic.twitter.com/friznZskcC — Not Ole Miss Problems (@OleMissNoProb) November 4, 2023

Ow. Christmas seems to have arrived early this year and Shemar Turner already broke out his Nutcracker.

It was A Costly Decision For Texas A&M

Turner was ejected for using his opponent’s package as a makeshift heavy bag, which is probably the correct call… but can you blame him?

This might sound like victim blaming, but I don’t know how Pettus expected that to end. He was standing over Turner like a middle schooler who just killed you for the third straight time in a game of Call of Duty. That seems like an easy way to get one’s rage to flare up in a big way.

If I was Jimbo Fisher, I would have put my arm around Turner’s shoulder and said, “Look, as your coach, I have to tell you to be more disciplined and to never do anything like that again… but I get why you did it.”

That ejection came with a penalty that gifted the Rebels a new set of downs. That drive ended with Ole Miss kicking a field goal. That was pivotal in a game where every single point mattered.

Ole Miss wound up winning, 38-35. That was thanks to them getting just a piece of the potentially game-tying field goal.

