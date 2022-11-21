Texas A&M Player Arrested: REPORT

Texas A&M offensive lineman PJ Williams is reportedly in a little trouble with the law.

The former four star recruit and Aggies freshman was arrested by the College Station Police Department on November 19 after allegedly being in possession of marijuana between four and five ounces, according to 247Sports.

As of late Sunday afternoon, Williams had not yet bonded out, according to the same report.

The offensive lineman was previously suspended back in October for unknown reasons following the South Carolina game.

Coming out of high school, PJ Williams chose the Aggies over offers from Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Texas and other major programs. He was the seventh-ranked offensive lineman in the 2022 class in 247Sports’ rankings.

Now, he’s in trouble with the authorities after allegedly being found with several ounces of marijuana. It’s just the latest embarrassing situation for Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher.

Texas A&M player PJ Williams reportedly arrested. He was arrested on marijuana charges in Texas. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

The team is 4-7, won’t play in a bowl game, has had to deal with lots of issues and distraction and now, one of Fisher’s top recruits in the 2022 class has reportedly been arrested. The program just can’t stop taking hits, and PJ Williams’ arrest is the latest example of that fact.