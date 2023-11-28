Mike Elko’s Texas A&M Contract Includes Fat Performance Bonuses

Videos by OutKick

Texas A&M football coach Mike Elko has the chance to make some serious money if the Aggies are successful on the field.

Elko agreed to a six-year deal with the Aggies that will pay him a base salary of $7 million. However, there’s plenty more money waiting for him if he can have success in the postseason – something Texas A&M hasn’t done.

His incentives are as follows:

$1 million for making the CFP.

$1.5 million for advancing to the CFP quarterfinals or winning the SEC title.

$2 million for advancing to the CFP semifinals.

$2.5 million for advancing to the CFP title game.

$3.5 million for winning a national title.

No matter how you slice it, Elko stands to make some significant bonuses if he can get the Aggies rolling.

Mike Elko contract details released, and he has significant performance bonuses. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for the former Duke coach, it’s not all guaranteed like Jimbo Fisher’s deal was. The Aggies owe Elko 75% of the remaining deal if he’s fired with three or more years left. That number drops to 80% if he’s fired with less than three years remaining.

Turns out the Aggies aren’t hellbent on repeating the mistakes made with Jimbo Fisher’s deal. You can read the full contract below, and send your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

A copy of Mike Elko's Texas A&M contract term sheet. It's a six-year deal for $7 million per year. Large incentives for postseason benchmarks. If he reaches the College Football Playoff or wins the SEC, the contract automatically extends for 1 year. pic.twitter.com/RXpw9vLiaB — Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) November 27, 2023

While Elko wasn’t able to land a Jimbo Fisher-level deal, he’s still getting paid a ton of money, and will still get a healthy chunk of it if he’s fired. Add in the massive incentives, and he could make a staggering amount of money in College Station. For comparison, Nick Saban’s national title bonus reportedly is less than $1 million. Mike Elko’s is $3.5 million. It just goes to show how desperate the Aggies are to have a powerhouse football team.

Mike Elko will earn a $3.5 million bonus if he wins a national title with Texas A&M. (Photo by Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Will Mike Elko deliver it? Fans will find out starting next season. In the meantime, he can start counting all his cash. Life is good when you’re a major college football coach.