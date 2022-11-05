Texas A&M Loses 5th Straight After Flu Bites Aggies Along With The Gators In 41-24 Loss

Gag ’em!

The Texas A&M Aggies are sick – literally and figuratively.

A flu epidemic hit the team late last week, sidelining several players for Saturday’s home game against Florida, including starting quarterback Conner Weigman and three starting defenders.

And the Gators (5-4, 2-4 SEC) took full advantage, erasing a 24-20 halftime deficit to win going away, 41-24, at Kyle Field in College Station. The Aggies (3-6, 1-5 SEC) lost their fifth straight game and are nearing their worst season since a 4-8 finish under coach Mike Sherman in his first year in 2008.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is on his way to the Aggies first losing season since 2008 as his team dropped to 3-6 overall and 1-5 in the SEC on Saturday with a home loss to Florida. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images.)

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is in his fifth season, and things could not get any worse, other than the fact that the buyout to fire him is north of $80 million.

First-year Florida coach Billy Napier broke a two-game losing streak and won his first road game. It was the Gators’ first SEC road win since beating Tennessee in 2020.

Several Aggies Miss Game With Flu

Among the players out with the flu for the Aggies were starting defensive end Fadil Diggs, starting nickel back Antonio Johnson and starting safety Jardin Gilbert. Others out were safety Bryce Anderson, defensive back Kent Robinson, kicker Ethan Moczulski, starting offensive lineman Kam Dewberry and wide receiver Chase Lane.

Haynes King, who is one of three quarterbacks to start previous games for Texas A&M this season, started Saturday and completed 23 of 45 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown.

Florida quarterback Greg Richardson completed 17 of 28 for 201 yards and two touchdowns in the third quarter and rushed seven times for 78 yards with a 60-yard touchdown.