Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher Stands On The Field While Auburn Player Runs Back Fumble, Makes Smart Choice By Not Tackling Him

Few coaches in college football are under the microscope quite like Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher. The coach who seems to be perpetually on the hot seat has just about every decision he makes called into question, but he made a good one against Auburn.

He didn’t tackle a player after winding up on the field following an interception.

The Aggies were playing host to the Auburn Tigers on Saturday afternoon when early in the 4th quarter, Texas A&M running back Reuben Ownes took a handoff and broke toward the sidelines.

However, he quickly had the ball stripped out of his hand by Auburn’s Kayin Lee. The ball popped into the air and fell right into the hands of Eugene Asante.

He raced up the sideline with no one ahead of him.

Except for Jimbo Fisher… for some reason.

Fisher made a good call not interfering because the repercussions of stopping that touchdown would have been worse than the 6-points on the board. Especially when the Aggies didn’t even need the help and ended up winning the game 27-10.

However, when you first see that video, you can’t help but think you’re about to see a bit of Mike Tomlin-style accidentally-on-purpose interference from the sideline like he pulled on the Ravens Jacoby Jones.

Or in Jimbo’s case, about three-and-half yards onto the field.

Fortunately, for Fisher and the Aggies, he thought better of it and didn’t go that route.

Unfortunately, for the Aggies’ coach, even after making the right call on this one and taking a W, he’ll still be very much under the microscope, as is tradition at this point.

