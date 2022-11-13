Texas A&M Player Claims He Was Benched For Insanely Stupid Reason

Texas A&M receiver Moose Muhammad III didn’t play against Auburn because Jimbo Fisher apparently didn’t like his arm sleeves.
The talented receiver didn’t play a single snap in a 13-10 loss to Auburn, and after the game, he tweeted he “was benched for wearing arm sleeves – something that my teammates and opponents wear frequently for protection.”
Prior to the tweet that is currently up, Muhammad tweeted another version of that message that he deleted that read, “Wanted to clear the air and state that I was benched through the entirety of tonight’s game due to wearing arm accessories (sleeves), which I’ve head tons of success wearing throughout the course of football career….I apologize to my teammates & fans who may view my decision as selfish or of any negative nature, however I’ve been playing this game for a majority of my life and have a strong understanding of what’s best for myself in the field of play,” according to 247Sports.
247Sports also reported that Fisher has a rule against skill position players wearing sleeves. Why? Nobody seems to know because that’s insanely stupid.
Jimbo Fisher should be embarrassed if Moose Muhammad is telling the truth.
It’s time for fans to seriously ask what the hell is going on with Texas A&M. If Jimbo Fisher really benched one of his better players over arm sleeves, he’s truly off the rails.
The Aggies are 3-7 and just lost to a bad Auburn team. Fans should be furious.
The fact he allegedly benched a guy with three receiving touchdowns and 441 yards over sleeves is indefensible.
Does Fisher even want to win or is he trying to get fired at this point to collect the buyout money? There are so many questions that need to be asked if Moose Muhammad was truly benched over sleeves. This is major college football and we’re talking about sleeves!
The Aggies are an absolute dumpster fire of a team and with every week that passes, the situation just gets worse. Best of luck to the fans. They definitely need it.
2 CommentsLeave a Reply
It’s not “insanely stupid”. The fabric in sleeves is more slippery than skin making it easier to fumble. Unless it’s weather-related, most skill position players don’t wear sleeves. So it’s not ridiculous for a coach to ban his skill position players from wearing them. Plus, we don’t know the rest of the story. FO you really think coach saw him wearing sleeves for the first time and said “you’re suspended”? What went down prior to that? My guess he was told repeatedly and was being defiant- as drmonsttsyed by his tweet.
I don’t agree with benching him an entire game, maybe a series or two. However, if a coach has a rule (regardless of whether you think it’s stupid or not) a player should abide by it. Yes, it’s a minor infraction but, nonetheless, discipline needs to be enforced. That’s a problem in our society today. No one feels they need to suffer any consequences for any action deemed inappropriate or against rules/laws.