Texas A&M Brutally Torched For Unbelievably Stupid Tweet

Texas A&M is the proud owner of an all-time stupid tweet.

The Aggies improved to 7-4 after beating Abilene Christian, but the team is hardly in a good place. Jimbo Fisher was recently fired, and now the hunt is underway for a new coach. Fans have had to deal with years of disappointment, despite limitless resources.

You’d think Texas A&M would show a little humility and understand people are done with the Aggies. fans have been let down time and time again.

Yet, the Aggies took to X late Sunday afternoon to brag about being 17-0 against in-state school since 2012.

Improved to 17-0 against in-state schools since 2012#GigEm pic.twitter.com/UUsOdZLQgR — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 19, 2023

Texas A&M dragged for stupid tweet.

Naturally, the internet was on its toes and ready to do its thing as soon as the Aggies uncorked this incredibly dumb tweet.

Reactions flooded in pointing out that being 17-0 against in-state competition means nothing when you’re not playing powerhouse programs like Texas.

So pathetic, but that is aggy football history in a nutshell. All bark, no bite. — Jeff 🤘🏼🇺🇸🦅🤘🏼(Formerly HOOKEM4EVR) (@TransplntedTxn) November 20, 2023

The absolute need for y’all to be seen by others as the premier Texas college football team is sad — Woody (@blake_wood12) November 19, 2023

Honestly should have SEC card revoked for this tweet. 🥴 — Chris Landry (@chris_m_landry) November 19, 2023

And 0-0 against power 5 in state schools. Absolute joke of a stat. https://t.co/WLw5rnCxwL — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) November 19, 2023

Please do not ask for any additional context about this stat. https://t.co/lxmlYkT0ur — Robert Behrens (@rcb05) November 19, 2023

Why does the list start in 2012, A&M?



A&M….why 2012?!



WHAT HAPPENED IN 2011, A&M?!?! https://t.co/w1vufmlRYh — Fancy Boots (@TexasFancyBoots) November 20, 2023

Not a single Power 5 program, yikes. https://t.co/bulUmCeIWx — Barstool Longhorn (@UTBarstool) November 20, 2023

Texas A&M has played Texas, Texas Tech, Baylor, TCU, and Houston a whopping 0️⃣ times during that span. 👎 https://t.co/XeJiMZZQXn — Jacob Harris (@JacobHarrisTTU) November 20, 2023

Abilene Christian 1-0

Lamar 2-0

Prairie View A&M 3-0

Rice 2-0

Sam Houston 2-0

**SMU 2-0

Texas State 1-0

UTEP 1-0

**UTSA 3-0



**Before they were somewhat respectable programs https://t.co/92ggpeVjcG — SweetDollaIceT (@SweetDollaIceT) November 19, 2023

This is a great reminder the internet remains undefeated. There’s no community note on this post clarifying the caliber of competition, but there doesn’t need to be.

The responses got the job done in outstanding fashion. Texas is a state loaded with major programs. Yet, the Aggies haven’t seemed interested in playing any of them over the past 10+ years.

They stick to small schools they have a significant advantage over, and then brag about being 17-0 against in-state schools as the program burns. It’s a level of tone-deafness you simply have to respect.

Texas A&M roasted for incredibly cringe and stupid tweet about the program’s record against in-state schools. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Aggies need to spend more time finding a new coach and little less time bragging about irrelevant stats on X. It’s incredible that even needs to be said, but here we are. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.