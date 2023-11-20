Texas A&M Brutally Torched For Unbelievably Stupid Tweet

Texas A&M is the proud owner of an all-time stupid tweet.

The Aggies improved to 7-4 after beating Abilene Christian, but the team is hardly in a good place. Jimbo Fisher was recently fired, and now the hunt is underway for a new coach. Fans have had to deal with years of disappointment, despite limitless resources.

You’d think Texas A&M would show a little humility and understand people are done with the Aggies. fans have been let down time and time again.

Yet, the Aggies took to X late Sunday afternoon to brag about being 17-0 against in-state school since 2012.

Texas A&M dragged for stupid tweet.

Naturally, the internet was on its toes and ready to do its thing as soon as the Aggies uncorked this incredibly dumb tweet.

Reactions flooded in pointing out that being 17-0 against in-state competition means nothing when you’re not playing powerhouse programs like Texas.

This is a great reminder the internet remains undefeated. There’s no community note on this post clarifying the caliber of competition, but there doesn’t need to be.

The responses got the job done in outstanding fashion. Texas is a state loaded with major programs. Yet, the Aggies haven’t seemed interested in playing any of them over the past 10+ years.

They stick to small schools they have a significant advantage over, and then brag about being 17-0 against in-state schools as the program burns. It’s a level of tone-deafness you simply have to respect.

Texas A&M roasted for incredibly cringe and stupid tweet about the program’s record against in-state schools. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Aggies need to spend more time finding a new coach and little less time bragging about irrelevant stats on X. It’s incredible that even needs to be said, but here we are. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

