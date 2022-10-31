Another Embarrassing Texas A&M Stat Should Have Fans Furious

Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher are down bad, and one stat tells fans everything they need to know.

The Aggies lost this weekend to Ole Miss, and it’s the first time in 17 years Texas A&M has lost four straight games, according to Chris Hummer.

To make the situation even more embarrassing, Jimbo Fisher has four straight top 10 classes.

This is the first time since 2005 that Texas A&M has lost 4 straight games. This is despite Texas A&M signing 4 straight top 10 classes. — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) October 30, 2022

This is hardly the first embarrassing stat to surface about the Aggies this season. Prior to the 31-28 Ole Miss loss, Texas A&M hadn’t scored more than 24 on an FBS opponent all season.

At least that’s no longer the case, but I doubt that makes fans feel much better.

Jimbo Fisher is having a terrible season with Texas A&M. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

The Aggies are currently 3-5, and with a game against LSU lingering at the end of the season, there’s a very realistic chance 6-6 is the best the team will finish.

Remember, Jimbo Fisher is on a deal worth $95 million, and every single penny is guaranteed. Given how things have been going, it looks like a terrible deal, and fans have every right to be upset.

Going back to 2021, Fisher is 11-9. How is that worth nearly $100 million guaranteed? The data just doesn’t justify it at all.

Why is Texas A&M having such a terrible season? (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

It certainly seems like things are going to get darker before better in College Station. The Jimbo Fisher experience just doesn’t seem to be paying off at all, but he’s not going anywhere for a long time. Get used to him, Aggies fans.