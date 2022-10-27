Embarrassing Stat Shows Just How Bad Texas A&M Is Playing

One stat tells you everything you need to know about the season Texas A&M is having.

Currently, the Aggies are an abysmal 3-4 and 1-3 in the SEC. The wheels are following off for Jimbo Fisher and company down in College Station.

In case it wasn’t already clear how bad the situation is, a recent tweet from Andy Staples makes it crystal clear.

Texas A&M is having a terrible season. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In six games against FBS teams, the Aggies haven’t scored more than 24 points. Against FBS opponents, Texas A&M is mustering just 20.3 points a game.

Unless you have an amazing defense, you’re not going to win many games putting up such a low number on average.

That'll do it. Texas A&M still hasn't scored more than 24 against an FBS opponent this season. — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) October 23, 2022

Jimbo Fisher, who is on a $95 million deal, has a major problem on his hands, and there doesn’t seem to be much light at the end of the tunnel.

Despite having the top recruiting class, the Aggies don’t like the part at all. Instead of looking the elite teams fans were hoping to see, A&M is tied for last place in the SEC West. Hard to believe this is happening in Jimbo’s fifth year in College Station.

It’s been an absolutely brutal season through seven games. The fact the team hasn’t scored more than 24 points on an FBS team is nothing short of stunning. The only time the Aggies did break that mark was a 31-0 over FCS Sam Houston State. Given the talent gap, that game was also way too close.

The road is still tough for Texas A&M.

For Texas A&M fans hoping to finish strong, the schedule isn’t super friendly. The Aggies still have conference games against Florida, Auburn and LSU. It’s very possible they lose all three of those matchups. I’m not saying it’s going to happen or even likely. However, it is very possible.

If the Aggies finish with a few more losses, fans will be in open revolt against Jimbo Fisher and other program leaders.

The good news for him is every penny of his $95 million deal is guaranteed. That means he’s not going anywhere for awhile.