Texas A&M football is making changes to its pregame entrance because of Kanye West’s anti-Semitic remarks. In turn, it is cutting ties with one of college football’s most exhilarating entrances— and rightfully so.

The Aggies, who play in front of more than 100,000 people at Kyle Field each and every Saturday, have one of the best and most menacing atmospheres in sports. It’s not easy to play on the road in College Station and a lot of that environment stems from tradition, one of which will be no longer.

Back in 2012, as Kevin Sumlin prepared for his first year as head coach with Johnny Manziel about to burst onto the scene, Texas A&M football decided to change up its entrance. While doing so, it also changed its entrance song to Kanye West’s 2010 track ‘Power.’

Although it wasn’t a fan favorite for everybody, the majority of fans embraced the new song and it led to one of the coolest moments in sports. Prior to every game, 30,000 students joined voice in unison to chant together as the song echoed throughout the stadium.

The whole thing happened organically. The Aggies never intended to create such a powerful entrance, but they did and it stuck. It was intimidating.

However, starting Saturday, that will no longer be the case.

Texas A&M is cutting ties with Kanye West.

Texas A&M will no longer feature ‘Power’ during the team’s entrance at Kyle Field. The decision comes after West’s recent anti-Semitic comments, which recently caused Adidas to end its partnership with the rapper, among other companies.

“We’ve reviewed that situation for the last couple of weeks,” athletic director Ross Bjork said on Thursday. “We’re pivoting away from that song.”

In place of ‘Power’ during the pregame entrance, the Aggies will use the instrumentals from ‘Bonfire’ by Childish Gambino. It is currently used during the team’s return from halftime and will be used in both instances for the remainder of the season.

With all due respect to my colleague Bobby Burack, in this instance, ending its relationship with West is the right decision for A&M. It simply couldn’t continue to back someone who has been using such hateful rhetoric.

Bjork got this one right, but it is unfortunate that West’s comments forced the issue to begin with. His anti-Semitism rid college football of one of its more exhilarating entrances.