Texas A&M Star Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith is done for the year.

Jimbo Fisher informed the media Monday that the talented football player for the Aggies is out for the rest of a season with a leg injury, according to ESPN.

Smith went down during the win against Arkansas this past weekend.

Ainias Smith done for the year. (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“Diversity and leadership and experience. But he’ll be around to help those guys and mentor those guys, and that’s the best he can do. He’s a unique player, he’s a unique competitor and I love him to death. It’s just an unfortunate situation,” Fisher told the media when asked what he’ll miss about the talented receiver, according to the same ESPN report.

Ainias Smith has been an absolutely outstanding receiver for the Aggies during his time in College Station, and he was off to a very hot start in 2022.

Through four games, he hauled in 291 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns on 15 receptions.

Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith out for the season. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Since 2019, Smith has 1,612 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. He’s also chipped in four rushing touchdowns in the same period of time.

If he chooses to, Ainias Smith can return next season and use his COVID-19 year of eligibility for one more season of football in college station.

Ainias Smith suffers season-ending injury. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hopefully, he’s able to eventually bounce back in a big way. You never want to see anyone’s career end on an injury.